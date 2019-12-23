SEATTLE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury and had not returned as the fourth quarter began.

Murray appeared to injure his right hamstring on a 4-yard run with 12:15 left in the third quarter. He scrambled left on a third-and-12 play and was pushed out of bounds near the Seahawks' sideline.

Brett Hundley replaced Murray.

Murray was walking with a slight limp on the sideline and eventually had his right hamstring wrapped.

Kyler Murray was in command before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Murray had looked commanding before his injury, leading Arizona to a 17-7 lead. He was 11-for-18 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown, and ran six times for 40 yards.

Murray showed his versatility time and time again against the Seahawks, evading sacks and tacklers by scrambling, which led to Murray able to make plays with his arm, as well.

Murray put the Cardinals ahead in the second quarter with a dynamic play that highlighted his mobility and throwing ability. He scrambled left, away from pressure and then cut left, running parallel with the line of scrimmage. He then hit wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on a sidearm pass and Fitzgerald powered in a run to the end zone for the touchdown, to put Arizona up 14-7

Hundley, a former Seahawk, attempted one pass this season before Sunday's game. He was 0-for-1 in three snaps in the Cardinals' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 27.