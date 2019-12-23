Russell Wilson describes what Chris Carson means to the Seahawks and how his injury is going to affect the team. (0:37)

SEATTLE - The Seahawks fear that running back Chris Carson suffered a season-ending hip injury Sunday, a massive blow as they head into next week's NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers and then the playoffs.

They'll also be without left tackle Duane Brown, who's having surgery Monday for a knee injury that has bothered him for much of the season. Coach Pete Carroll said it's not a major surgery and that Brown could be back in a couple weeks "if we're lucky."

Carson was injured in the second quarter of a disastrous 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which the Seahawks also lost his backup, C.J. Prosise, to a season-ending broken arm.

Carroll said postgame that Carson was undergoing tests as he spoke to determine the severity of his hip injury but that the team's doctors were telling the coach that it looks like it's season-ending.

The latest injuries follow two other personnel hits the Seahawks took this week with wide receiver Josh Gordon's indefinite suspension and defensive tackle Al Woods' four-game ban.

The injuries to Carson and Prosise come two weeks after Rashaad Penny, Seattle's 2018 first-round pick and Carson's backup, tore his ACL. Rookie sixth-round pick Travis Homer was the team's No. 4 tailback before Penny went down and is now their only healthy player at that position.

The Seahawks will have to reinforce the position before next week's game against the 49ers, which will determine the NFC West champion. Seattle has Xavier Turner on its practice squad and recently worked out former Seahawk Robert Turbin.

Jamarco Jones made his first career start at left tackle Sunday with Brown out, even though George Fant is listed as the first backup at both tackle spots. Carroll said that was to keep Fant in his usual role as the oft-used extra tackle in heavy packages but indicated the plan may change next week. Russell Wilson was sacked five times and took seven official hits while facing constant pressure against Arizona.

The Seahawks entered the game with three other starters inactive in addition to Brown: cornerback Shaquill Griffin, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Quandre Diggs. Carroll's comments did not give the impression that Clowney (core) or Griffin (hamstring) were close to being able to play. Diggs suffered a high-ankle sprain last week against Carolina.