The NFL has finalized its Week 17 schedule, distributing 16 games through three Sunday windows to maximize the remaining uncertainty in its playoff picture.

Eight games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and seven more at 4:25 p.m. ET. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will wrap up the regular season with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff to determine the NFC West champion.

In Week 17, the league traditionally tries to group teams who are competing against each other for playoff position in the same window. For example, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles -- one of whom will win the NFC East, while the other misses the playoffs -- will both kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The playoffs will start the weekend of Jan. 4-5 with the wild-card round, culminating with Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Games starting at 1 p.m ET

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (FOX)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX)

Games starting at 4:25 p.m ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (FOX)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (FOX)

Game starting at 8:20 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (NBC​​)