Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V is uncertain to play in the team's regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans because of a groin injury, a source told ESPN.

Fuller's status beyond Week 17 -- including the Texans' wild-card game in two weeks -- is also uncertain, the source said, after he suffered the injury in the first half Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He said after the game that he wasn't sure how serious the injury was and had been scheduled to undergo an MRI.

Fuller already has missed five games this season because of a hamstring injury.

The Texans have clinched the AFC South and are currently the No. 4 seed in the conference. They could move up to No. 3 on Sunday with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.