PHILADELPHIA -- Receiver DeSean Jackson is expecting to rejoin the Eagles on the field this season should they make it into the divisional round of the playoffs, a source tells ESPN.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve following core muscle surgery in early November. By rule, he is not eligible to return until the second round of the playoffs.

Should the Eagles take care of business by clinching the NFC East this Sunday at the New York Giants and winning a home playoff game in the wild-card round, Jackson will be waiting to provide them a boost. He is hitting 19 miles per hour in his rehab, a source said, and is feeling the best he has since originally suffering the injury Week 2 in Atlanta.

Jackson addressed the team on Friday, giving a passionate speech about the history of the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry and overcoming adversity. It was another sign that he is in an increasingly better mental space.

Jackson, 32, provided fireworks in Week 1, connecting with Carson Wentz for a pair of 50-plus yard touchdowns against the Washington Redskins, but appeared in just two games after that. He tried to rehab the abdominal tear without surgery, but suffered further injury upon return in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.