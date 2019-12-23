Star quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other Baltimore Ravens starters, including injured running back Mark Ingram, will not play in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that Ingram has a mild to moderate calf strain but that the team hopes he'll be ready for the playoffs.

The Ravens (13-2) clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with Sunday's victory over the Browns, meaning they have nothing to gain in Sunday's regular-season finale against the rival Steelers (8-7).

Pittsburgh can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Sunday but also need the Tennessee Titans to lose to the Houston Texans. The Steelers also can make it with a loss but would need help from several teams in those scenarios.

Harbaugh announced that guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams also won't play against Pittsburgh.

Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback for the Ravens, according to Harbaugh. Third-string QB Trace McSorley also could see some playing time.