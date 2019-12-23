Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will not play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 because of an ankle injury, interim coach Bill Callahan announced Monday.

Haskins, selected 15th overall by the Redskins in this year's draft, suffered the injury in Sunday on a sack on the first play of the second half and couldn't complete the game, which the Redskins lost 41-35 in overtime. Callahan said he anticipated Haskins needing several weeks to heal.

This Sunday's game is a meaningful one for the Cowboys, who will win the NFC East if they defeat Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles lose on the road to the New York Giants.

Veteran Case Keenum will start at quarterback for the Redskins with Haskins sidelined. Colt McCoy will be the backup.

Before leaving injured Sunday, Haskins completed 12 of 15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He finishes his rookie season with a 58.6% completion rate for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games.

But, in the last three games combined, he posted a total QBR of 59.0 and a passer rating of 109.5. He threw for five touchdowns and only one interception in that span.

"He was making great progress," Callahan said. "It was quite substantial and the start he had in the game yesterday was very impressive. Unfortunately, he didn't have the opportunity to finish the game. I thought he was getting hot. I thought that he had the great feel for the game, the right reads, he sped through the progression well, he found the openings very easily. I thought the game came to him very naturally."

Callahan said Haskins improved going through his progressions and making quicker reads.

"His footwork and fundamentals have improved," Callahan said. "Anytime you are the starter your attention to detail rises to a certain level and it gets higher and it gets heightened. That's what I felt about his play in the last few weeks and you could see that across the field and on tape. You could see it in the building. Those are real positive traits going forward for him."

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.