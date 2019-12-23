        <
          Gamer: Saints' Michael Thomas joins 99 club on Madden

          Thomas breaks record for most catches in a season (0:23)

          Michael Thomas reels in the catch and turns up field breaking the record for most catches in a season with 144. (0:23)

          3:25 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Saints for eight years at New Orleans Times-Picayune
            • Previously covered LSU football, San Francisco 49ers
            • Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate
          METAIRIE, La. -- Michael Thomas has earned his place in the NFL record books and in the coveted "Madden 99 Club."

          EA Sports announced Monday that the New Orleans Saints receiver has been upgraded to the maximum rating of 99 in its Madden 20 video game after he broke Marvin Harrison's NFL record of 143 catches in a season.

          Thomas now has 145 catches -- with one game to play Sunday at Carolina.

          Madden also honored Saints quarterback Drew Brees last week by making him a temporary member of the 99 Club after he broke Peyton Manning's NFL record for career touchdown passes.

          Madden ratings are fluid, so the 99 Club members are subject to change. As of Week 16, the only other players listed with 99 ratings on the Madden site were Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey.

          Thomas was also helping the Saints give back to the community on the day after he set the record, handing out presents at Ochsner Hospital for Children.

          Thomas downplayed the significance of individual achievements Sunday after he broke Harrison's record during a 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans, saying he is more focused on winning a championship.

          "To be honest, it doesn't really mean nothing," Thomas said. "I don't take it for granted. But the fact that we still have more goals as a team -- as far as not the individual stuff that comes along with it -- I would be selfish to be like, 'Oh, I just caught all these passes and did all this.' Ultimately I was catching the passes to win the game, to help my team be in the position we're in now.

          "So I just want to keep catching passes and end up where we're gonna be. ... That's ultimately what I'm here to do, and I feel like if I continue to do that I'll get more passes and I'll break more records."

