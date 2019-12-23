The Carolina Panthers have interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for their vacant head-coaching job, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The interview took place after the Panthers' loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, sources told Schefter.

The Panthers declined to publicly comment on their coaching search.

After firing longtime head coach Ron Rivera earlier this month, Panthers owner David Tepper indicated he was leaning toward offensive-minded candidates who are willing to use analytics.

McCarthy, 56, was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after nearly 13 seasons as Green Bay's head coach.

A former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McCarthy was praised for his role in Aaron Rodgers' development in Green Bay and coached the Packers to a Super Bowl championship after the 2010 season.

But toward the end of his tenure, McCarthy was criticized for his conservative and sometimes predictable offense in Green Bay.

In an interview published earlier this month by NFL.com, McCarthy said he has spent the past year studying newer offensive philosophies and steeping himself in analytics.

"I've looked at every team in the league and their commitment to analytics, and football technology and video," McCarthy told NFL.com. "Because everybody has analytics, but it has to be part of your everyday operation to show up on Sundays."

McCarthy went 125-77-2 with the Packers, coaching them to eight consecutive postseason appearances from 2009 to 2016.

Perry Fewell has served as Carolina's interim head coach since Dec. 3, when the Panthers fired Rivera. Carolina is 5-10 entering Sunday's season finale against New Orleans.