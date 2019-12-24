Marshawn Lynch's return to Seahawks gets the sports world talking

Ryan Clark breaks down Marshawn Lynch's return to the Seahawks and how he'll help the team moving forward, especially during Week 17 vs. the 49ers. (1:00)

Beast Mode is back, and Twitter is excited about it.

It didn't take long for social media to go nuts over Marshawn Lynch's return to the Seattle Seahawks, as the veteran running back signed with Seattle on Monday night after visiting the Seahawks' team facility and talking with Pete Carroll early in the day. With the Seahawks down their top three running backs, can the 33-year-old running back, who hasn't played since Week 6 of last season, be the spark the Seahawks need.

That remains to be seen, but people are pumped to find out.

Beast Mode pulling up to Seattle like ... 😎 pic.twitter.com/AskS2BUULv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2019

Let's go 24 !!!!! — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) December 24, 2019

I hope my old #24 jersey still fits. #BeastMode — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) December 24, 2019

Beast Mode‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 24, 2019

Marshawn Lynch was serving tequila shots at a parking lot tailgate in Oakland eight days ago for the Raiders' last game there. Now he's gonna start for the Seahawks in the playoffs.



Legend. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 23, 2019

The NFL is better with Marshawn Lynch in it. https://t.co/4tiahetwwQ — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 24, 2019