          Marshawn Lynch's return to Seahawks gets the sports world talking

          play
          Clark: Lynch is bringing physicality back to the Seahawks (1:00)

          Ryan Clark breaks down Marshawn Lynch's return to the Seahawks and how he'll help the team moving forward, especially during Week 17 vs. the 49ers. (1:00)

          12:13 AM ET
          • NFL NationESPN

          Beast Mode is back, and Twitter is excited about it.

          It didn't take long for social media to go nuts over Marshawn Lynch's return to the Seattle Seahawks, as the veteran running back signed with Seattle on Monday night after visiting the Seahawks' team facility and talking with Pete Carroll early in the day. With the Seahawks down their top three running backs, can the 33-year-old running back, who hasn't played since Week 6 of last season, be the spark the Seahawks need.

          That remains to be seen, but people are pumped to find out.

