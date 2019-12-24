OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson is even outperforming Santa this year.

Jackson, the NFL Most Valuable Player front-runner, surprised his Baltimore Ravens offensive linemen on Christmas Eve by greeting each one in the locker room with a Rolex watch.

"We're really grateful for that guy," guard Bradley Bozeman said Wednesday. "I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have -- by leaps and bounds."

In his first full season as an NFL starter, Jackson has led Baltimore (13-2) to the best record in the NFL and helped the Ravens clinch the first No. 1 playoff seed in franchise history. Quarterbacking the highest-scoring offense in the league, Jackson is the only player in NFL history to produce 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

Jackson has consistently deflected praise over his individual numbers and records, saying it's a product of the team. During his media sessions, he has expressed his gratitude to an offensive line that has protected him this season.

"I wish I could block for them sometimes," Jackson, who has only been sacked 23 times in 15 games, said last week.

The watches make an impressive gift considering Jackson is in the second year of a rookie contract. His $910,530 salary this year ranks 18th on the team.

"It goes to show you the kind of person he is -- giving and caring," center Patrick Mekari said.

Said offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.: "He took care of us. I got one Rollie and it's from Japan. I bought it in college and it cost $200. I appreciate the gift."

Jackson wasn't the only teammate who was handing out early Christmas gifts. Kicker Justin Tucker gave out wine to everyone who plays on the field goal unit.