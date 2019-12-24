THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have ruled cornerback Jalen Ramsey out of Sunday's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals because of a knee injury, Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Ramsey is dealing with a strain to the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee, according to McVay.

Ramsey suffered the injury last Saturday in a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which eliminated the Rams (8-7) from playoff contention.

He left the field in the second quarter, but returned minutes later and did not miss a snap. Ramsey finished with two pass deflections and intercepted a pass for the first time since the Rams acquired him in an October trade.

"I wanted to play," Ramsey said after the game. "Nothing was going to stop me from playing."

The Rams completed a trade for Ramsey going into Week 7, sending a 2020 and 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for the All-Pro cornerback.

"He's made a big impact," McVay said Tuesday. "I like his daily demeanor too, just with the way that he practices, he's a smart, conscientious football player, asking questions, he's very coachable...

"He's had a presence since he's been playing and he enables us to do some different things flexibility wise, but it's been good having him."

Ramsey was voted to a third-consecutive Pro Bowl this season, despite playing in only 12 games between the AFC and NFC conferences, and posting modest numbers. Ramsey has five pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception in 11 starts.

A fourth-year pro, Ramsey is expected to command a record-breaking contract in the near future with only one season remaining on his rookie deal.