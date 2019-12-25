        <
          Chiefs put RB Spencer Ware on IR, activate DT Xavier Williams

          5:33 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The season for Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is over three weeks after it started. The Chiefs placed him on injured reserve Wednesday because of an ailing shoulder.

          Ware signed with the Chiefs in early December. He rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries.

          The Chiefs filled the roster spot by activating defensive lineman Xavier Williams off injured reserve. Williams injured his ankle early in the season. He could be available to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

          Ware is the second Chiefs running back to go on injured reserve in recent weeks, joining Darrel Williams, who has a hamstring injury.

          The Chiefs are left at running back with LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson. McCoy leads the Chiefs with 465 rushing yards but has been inactive despite being healthy for two games, including last week's game against the Chicago Bears.

