NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Law enforcement officials arrested a man wanted in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men, including the brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, and wounded another.

Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County on Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide, the Nashville Metro Police announced, concluding a dayslong search.

The attack started as an argument over an "unwanted advancement'' made by a man toward a woman at the bar, according to a statement by Nashville police. The woman was a friend of the victims in the stabbing, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 as of Wednesday. Mosley is being held in the Metro jail on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. It's not immediately known if Mosley has an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.