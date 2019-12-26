Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery Wednesday, according to posts on his Instagram story.

Jacobs, who has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a fractured right shoulder, wrote "Surgery went great fastest surgery ever." He also posted a photo with his lower leg wrapped in bandages.

The rookie running back ranks eighth in the NFL this season with 1,150 yards despite playing in only 13 games.

The surgery comes ahead of the final week of the regular season in which the Raiders are still alive for the postseason but need a lot of help.

For the Raiders (7-8) to gain an unlikely berth into the playoffs as the AFC's No. 6 seed, they have to beat the Broncos in Denver on Sunday and have the Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans, and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Baltimore Ravens. In addition, the Raiders need a victory from one of four teams -- the New England Patriots (vs. Miami Dolphins), Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings), Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs) and Detroit Lions (vs. Green Bay Packers) -- to gain a strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers.