Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had surgery Wednesday to treat a skin infection on his leg, the team said in a statement Thursday.

"Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection," the team's statement said.

Jacobs posted about the procedure in his Instagram story, writing, "Surgery went great fastest surgery ever." He later removed that post. He also posted a photo of his lower leg wrapped in bandages.

He posted a follow-up to his Instagram story Thursday afternoon, writing, "It's not a football injury just had an infection."

The rookie running back ranks eighth in the NFL this season with 1,150 rushing yards despite playing in only 13 games. He has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a fractured right shoulder.

The surgery comes ahead of the final weekend of the regular season. The Raiders are still alive for the postseason, but they need a lot of help.

For the Raiders (7-8) to gain an unlikely berth into the playoffs as the AFC's No. 6 seed, they need to beat the Broncos in Denver on Sunday and have the Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans, and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition, the Raiders need a victory from one of four teams -- the New England Patriots (vs. Miami Dolphins), Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings), Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs) or Detroit Lions (vs. Green Bay Packers) -- to gain a strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers.

If Jacobs can't play Sunday, veteran DeAndre Washington would again be in line to start for the Raiders. Washington rushed for 85 yards on 23 carries during last weekend's win against the Chargers and has 310 yards and three touchdowns this season.