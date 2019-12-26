FRISCO, Texas -- Closing in on finishing his 16th season and playing the 255th game of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Witten acknowledged that Sunday's contest against the Washington Redskins could be his last.

"Sure, it's a possibility," Witten said. "I'm aware of that, but really, one of the things when I came back to play I was committed to going out there and playing every game and opportunity. So fortunate to do it. There will be time to make that decision, but I do not envision this being my last game."

Witten returned to the Cowboys in 2019 after spending one year as ESPN's "Monday Night Football" analyst, signing a one-year deal. He has started every game this season and is third on the team in catches with 59 for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

Whenever the Cowboys' season ends, Witten said a decision on whether he'll continue to play will be "pretty quick."

To make the playoffs, the Cowboys need to beat Washington and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants. But even if the Cowboys don't make the postseason Witten said his return has been worth it.

"Look, it doesn't always go where you're going to get a 13-3 (record) and a (No. 1) seed and a bye and home playoff games throughout," Witten said. "Sure, you think about playing in those games and that's what drives you is winning championships. I knew for this to be successful, it's kind of like a quarterback: you've got to win games. But I'm proud of the way I played and still have an opportunity in front of us. Yeah, 100 percent, I've got conviction (that) it was the right thing to do and proud of the way I've gone about it."

Witten is the franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, games played and games started. He needs two touchdowns in the final game to surpass Dez Bryant's record of 73 touchdown receptions.

"Witt's a very, very special guy," coach Jason Garrett said. "One of the great players ever to play in this league. One of the great players ever to play for this franchise. Has everything to do with the approach that he takes, the kind of guy he is. His mentality as a player. The consistency of his performance over 16 years, it's unbelievable. Ranks up there with anybody who's ever played in this league. He's just a rare guy. He's an incredible example to everybody who's around him every day, about how to approach it, how to be a pro and how to perform at a high level. He's come back this year and done a really nice job for us."