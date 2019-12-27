Louis Riddick reacts to Antonio Brown working out for the Saints and explains how if paired with Michael Thomas their offense could be the deadliest in the NFL. (1:49)

METAIRIE, La. -- Free agent Antonio Brown has worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Friday morning, coach Sean Payton confirmed.

Payton said the team is doing their due diligence on the embattled wide receiver and they would need to get clarity from the NFL on whether Brown would be eligible to play this postseason if he was signed.

"Antonio had a very good visit today and we will continue our discussions with the Saints," said agent Drew Rosenhaus, who accompanied Brown on the visit and also met with Saints officials.‬

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas has been limited in practice this week with a hand injury, but sources have suggested his ailment is not significant and that Brown's visit is not related to Thomas' status.

Brown was one of six receivers to work out for the Saints, Payton said. Included in that group was Maurice Harris, formerly of the Washington Redskins, a source told Schefter.

Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

Brown met with the NFL for eight hours last month in Florida as part of the investigation, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. Brown has denied the allegations.

The NFL has not concluded that investigation and it is uncertain when it will. Even after it wraps, Brown still could face additional league-imposed discipline.

On Sept. 20, the NFL released a statement that said Brown would not be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while he is a free agent, but it warned, "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. ... Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies."

Earlier this season, Payton said the Saints weren't interested in Brown.

Payton, who said he wouldn't consider resting his starters heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers, wanted an updated receiver list for the playoffs in case any of the team's players went down.

The Saints (12-3) are projected to be the No. 3 seed in the NFC. But they can become the No. 1 seed if they win, the Green Bay Packers (12-3) lose at Detroit, and the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) lose at Seattle.

The Saints have been thin on proven wide receiver depth for the past two years. Thomas just set the NFL record for catches in a season with 145, but no other receiver on the team has more than 29 receptions. And the Saints just placed No. 4 receiver Krishawn Hogan on injured reserve this week.

Last year they signed both Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall late in the season, though Bryant got injured and Marshall was released soon after.

The New England Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20, just 11 days after signing him. Two days later, Brown called out Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, comparing their legal issues to his own.

Brown has played in only one game this season -- Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. He was released by the Oakland Raiders before the season and by the Patriots before Week 3, after it was made known that he sent text messages to the artist who had accused him of misconduct.

He has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. Brown is seeking $39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money.