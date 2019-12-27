Louis Riddick reacts to Antonio Brown working out for the Saints and explains how if paired with Michael Thomas their offense could be the most deadly offense in the NFL. (1:49)

Free agent Antonio Brown is getting a workout with the New Orleans Saints on Friday morning as the team does its due diligence on the embattled wide receiver, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas has a hand injury and was among the team's players listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through practice. Thomas, who finished last week's game against Tennessee, was wearing a wrap around his injured hand and pinkie finger this week during charity appearances, but sources suggested it was not a significant ailment.

Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after a lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

Brown met with the NFL for eight hours last month in Florida as part of the investigation, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. Brown has denied the allegations.

Even if the NFL's investigation were to wrap up before the regular season ended, Brown could wind up on the commissioner's exempt list and face additional league-imposed discipline.

The Saints (12-3) are projected to be the No. 3 seed in the NFC. But they can become the No. 1 seed if they win, the Green Bay Packers (12-3) lose at Detroit and the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) lose at Seattle.

Saints coach Sean Payton said he wouldn't consider resting his starters heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The New England Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20, just 11 days after signing him. Two days later, Brown called out Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, comparing their legal issues to his own.

Brown has played in only one game this season -- Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. He was released by the Oakland Raiders before the season and by the Patriots before Week 3, after it was made known that he sent text messages to the artist who accused him of misconduct.

He has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. Brown is seeking $39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money.