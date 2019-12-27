Rob Ninkovich believes the Ravens, who intend to sit their starters against the Steelers, can win with their backups. (1:22)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their starting running back for a must-win Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

James Conner, who suffered a quadriceps injury in the second quarter of last week's loss to the New York Jets, will miss his sixth game of the season. Conner has played in only four of the Steelers' past nine games as he has dealt with injuries to his shoulder and quad.

He initially injured his shoulder in the final two minutes of a win against Miami on Oct. 28 and didn't play the next two games. He attempted to come back for the Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns but lasted only a quarter.

He played in the losses to the Buffalo Bills and Jets but couldn't finish last Sunday's game after he hurt his quad on his final carry.

"I got an MRI on it," he said Monday. "I got to wait and see what happened officially, but something didn't feel right."

Conner will finish the regular season with 464 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries. He also had three touchdown receptions.

The Steelers also will be without center Maurkice Pouncey, who injured his knee in the third quarter last weekend.

Everyone else, though, is healthy and expected to play as the Steelers attempt to clinch a playoff berth.