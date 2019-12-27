Rob Ninkovich believes Jon Gruden will have the Raiders ready to play with a possible playoff berth at stake against the Broncos. (1:16)

The Oakland Raiders have listed running back Josh Jacobs as doubtful for Sunday's game in Denver against the Broncos due to a shoulder injury and illness.

Jacobs, who had a procedure Wednesday to treat a skin infection on his leg, has not practiced this week. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Thursday that Jacobs' availability would, however, be determined by his ailing shoulder.

"Unfortunately, he does have a skin infection and that, I think, will be OK, but it's the shoulder," Gruden said. "It's been the shoulder, it is the shoulder and that's the area that we've got to take a good look at."

Jacobs, a leading candidate for the AFC's Offensive Rookie of the Year, ranks eighth in the NFL this season with 1,150 rushing yards despite playing in only 13 games. He has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a fractured right shoulder.

If Jacobs can't play Sunday, veteran DeAndre Washington would again be in line to start for the Raiders. Washington rushed for 85 yards on a career-high 23 carries in last weekend's win against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 310 yards and three touchdowns this season.

For the Raiders (7-8) to gain an unlikely berth into the playoffs as the AFC's No. 6 seed, they need to beat the Broncos and have the Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans, and the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition, the Raiders need a victory from one of four teams -- the New England Patriots (vs. Miami Dolphins), Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings), Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs) or Detroit Lions (vs. Green Bay Packers) -- to gain a strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers.