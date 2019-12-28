        <
          Bengals starting center Trey Hopkins gets 3-year extension

          CINCINNATI -- The Bengals signed center Trey Hopkins, arguably their top offensive lineman, to a three-year extension that runs through the 2022 season, the team announced Saturday.

          According to NFL Network, the deal is worth $20.4 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed via roster bonus.

          Hopkins, who is playing this season on a one-year deal worth $3.1 million, was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

          After winning the position battle during the preseason, the fourth-year player out of Texas started all 15 games for Cincinnati (1-14). The Bengals have locked up the top overall pick in the 2020 draft ahead of Sunday's season finale against Cleveland (6-9).

          In four seasons with the franchise, Hopkins -- a former undrafted free agent -- has played in 45 games and made 36 starts.

