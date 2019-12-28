Victor Cruz predicts the Colts will come out victorious on Sunday vs. the Jaguars, based on having more talent. (1:14)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will miss Sunday's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts because of the flu.

Fournette announced on Twitter early Saturday afternoon that he wouldn't be playing, and he lamented that he wouldn't be on the field one last time with some of his teammates.

Unfortunately I want be able to play tomorrow due to the flu I have, my brothers know I wish I can ball with them, hopefully I see some of them same faces on my team next year pic.twitter.com/CCrDvz1VE9 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 28, 2019

Fournette finishes his third pro season with a career-high 1,152 rushing yards, and his 1,674 yards from scrimmage are the fifth most in franchise history and the most since Maurice Jones-Drew's franchise record of 1,980 in 2011.

Fournette entered the season facing questions about his work ethic, commitment, maturity and durability, and he answered each one. He hadn't missed a practice until Thursday and played in 15 games.

"That was our goal going in," head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week about Fournette's durability, "and we talked to him about it prior to [make] sure that he was ready, and he did a very good job of that, and being able to sustain and be in the games and doing a better job in some areas.

"You talk about a position where durability always comes into question -- I'm talking about the position in itself -- and he has shown that he can sustain 16 games of a very tough style of running and has done a really good job coming out of the backfield for us with the passes. And, like I said before, [he] has really improved and done an excellent job in protection."