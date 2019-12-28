Multiple league sources believe former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is a primary candidate for the Washington Redskins job.
Several people involved in league hirings say Rivera has been strongly considered, which a team source also believes to be the case while adding that ownership has been quiet about its plans.
Rivera, who will turn 58 on Jan. 7, is a minority candidate, so a team can hire him now without having to satisfy the Rooney Rule elsewhere in the process.
But Rivera, who led Carolina to three NFC South titles and a Super Bowl appearance in nine seasons, is expected to have options with multiple teams. The Panthers fired Rivera on Dec. 3 after a four-game losing streak. He went 76-63-1 during his tenure.
After his firing, Rivera said he "absolutely" planned to continue coaching.
"My intent is to coach again. I love coaching," Rivera said. "Not just coaching because it's about winning football games, but coaching because you have an opportunity to impact young men and people. And that's what I want to do."
It's uncertain whether Rivera has formally interviewed with Washington, which fired Jay Gruden on Oct. 7 after an 0-5 start.
This offseason is expected to feature a lighter coaching carousel than past years, with as few as four or five openings by next week. What's considered a weak coordinator pool overall helps the case of past head coaches such as Rivera and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.