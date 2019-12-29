Marlo Jones, the youngest son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones and his wife, Jazmyn, died Friday.

Marlo was six months old.

"It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us," Marvin Jones wrote in an Instagram post. "Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on Earth.

"You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you."

Marlo is the youngest of five Jones children. Jones spends a ton of time with his children, often posting videos of them on social media and helps coach his oldest son in football during the offseason.

The Jones family split their time between San Diego and Detroit.

"Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community," the Lions said in a statement released Saturday. "We thank everyone for the outpouring of support."

Through the Lions, the Jones family has asked for privacy as they grieve. Jones, on injured reserve, will not play in the season finale Sunday against Green Bay.

Many former and current Lions players and their wives reached out with support on Instagram as well.

"We did not get the chance to hear your first words (it would've been in Spanish too)," Jones wrote. "We didn't get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that we do from here on out will be with you.

"Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, we will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you."