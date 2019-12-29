Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has earned the right to void his contract for the 2020 season and become a free agent this offseason, league sources told ESPN.

Griffen's contract, which runs through the 2022 season, contains a clause that was set to grant him the option of voiding the rest of the deal if he had six or more sacks this season, according to league sources.

Griffen, who has eight sacks entering Sunday's season finale against the Chicago Bears, is scheduled to make $12.9 million next season. The three-time Pro Bowler turned 32 last week and has 74.5 career sacks in 10 seasons, all with the Vikings.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported on the clause that allows Griffen to void the remainder of his deal.