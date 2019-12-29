Randy Moss expects the Rams to beat the Cardinals, which triggers a $500,000 bonus in left tackle Andrew Whitworth's contract. (0:51)

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who already has met his 75% playing-time threshold this season, will get an additional $500,000 if Los Angeles wins Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals and finishes the year with nine victories.

It would be a fitting way for the season to end for Whitworth, who has been beyond charitable with his time and resources.

Two days before Christmas, the Whitworth family surprised more than 100 homeless and formerly homeless children across three Los Angeles shelters with Christmas gifts and provided roughly $1,000 worth of gifts to each of the 77 families across the shelters. Whitworth wears jersey No. 77.

Whitworth additionally funded a holiday shopping spree for 77 kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Combined, the Whitworths donated nearly $100,000 to families in need in the Los Angeles area.

Whitworth, 38, said Tuesday that he wants to come back for a 15th season, but he understands Sunday's game could be his final one with the Rams.

"Obviously people talk about age, but I would say, you know, for me as a player I feel better and have played better this year than I played the year I became a free agent and came here," Whitworth said. "So it is what it is, so we'll see how it works out."

Whitworth is in the final season of a three-year contract with Los Angeles. He has played all but 10 of the Rams' 1,028 offensive snaps, providing stability to an offensive line that has been limited by injuries and inexperience.

