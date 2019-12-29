With the AFC South clinched, the Houston Texans are expected to start quarterback AJ McCarron in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with Deshaun Watson serving as the backup, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Along with the quarterback change, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be active against the Titans but isn't expected to play much, the source said.

The Texans won the AFC South last week with their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are slotted into the No. 4 seed but could move up to No. 3 with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Titans could clinch a playoff berth with a win or losses by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts.

Houston had already ruled out wide receiver Will Fuller V for Sunday because of a groin injury.