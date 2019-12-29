Week 17 NFL fashion files: The best entrances, outfits and cleats

It's the final week of the 2019 NFL season, and though not every game will make much of a difference in the playoff picture or 2020 draft order, the players are bringing their A-games when it comes to pregame fashion.

Before we get rolling with Sunday's 16-game slate, here's a roundup of our favorite looks:

The Buffalo Braves were an NBA franchise from 1970 to '78, before they moved to San Diego and became the Clippers (later moving to L.A.). Bills QB Josh Allen is paying homage to the hoops team that left Buffalo 18 years before the year he was born with a custom jersey on Sunday:

Sticking in the AFC East, the Dolphins are poised to have another offseason of overhaul as the rebuild continues, but they've got some sharp looks as they arrive to take on the Patriots:

How many snaps for Tom Brady today?

ESPN Staff Writer Clear the way, Tom Brady is coming through.

Michael Badgley isn't throwing it back as far as Allen, but he may have won the morning with this vintage Starter jacket:

this jacket tho 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t46W8TLpZ3 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 29, 2019

The Packers are the NFC North champs for 2019, and can lock in a first-round bye with a win over the Lions on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers looks ready for something special:

There are some records on the line for Christian McCaffrey on Sunday, and he appears poised for a historic outing based on this look:

This fit tho 😎 pic.twitter.com/HZUCYpiMoE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 29, 2019

McCaffrey's counterpart on the Saints, Alvin Kamara, has some custom holiday cleats: