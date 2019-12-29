Lions WR Danny Amendola throws 19-yard TD pass to QB David Blough

DETROIT -- David Blough started his season being traded from Cleveland to Detroit at the cut-down deadline.

And it ends with him as the Lions' starting quarterback after injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel -- and the recipient of a touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Week 17 from wide receiver Danny Amendola.

On first-and-10 at the Green Bay 19-yard line, Blough faked a handoff and then tossed the ball to Amendola on a reverse from left to right. As he did that, Blough also took off downfield. Amendola stopped just after the right hash, turned and looked at a wide-open Blough.

He threw a pretty good pass, which Blough caught for an easy 19-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead after the PAT. And like Stafford and Taylor Decker before him, when they caught passes for touchdowns or two-point receptions on trick plays, Blough threw the ball deep into the stands at Ford Field.

It's the second straight season the Lions have used a trick play in Week 17 to score against the Packers with nothing on the line for Detroit. Last year, kicker Matt Prater threw a touchdown pass to Levine Toilolo on a fake field goal in Green Bay.

Danny Amendola is 3-of-3 for 83 yards and two TD passes in his career.