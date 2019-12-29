Falcons' 311-pound tackle Ty Sambrailo scores

There was another big-man touchdown in a Falcons-Buccaneers game.

This time it was Falcons' 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo, who reported eligible on first-and-5, then ran a route uncovered en route to a 35-yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan in the first quarter. Sambrailo lined up to the right between right tackle Kaleb McGary and tight end Luke Stocker. The Buccaneers were totally fooled as Sambrailo broke down the seam and caught the ball around the 20, holding the ball in his right arm and sprinting to the end zone with Bucs safety Mike Edwards behind.

It was revenge for the Falcons and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, the Bucs' former head coach. When the teams met the first time this year, 6-4, 347-pound Tampa Bay defensive tackle Vita Vea had a touchdown reception from Jameis Winston.

Sambrailo's freshman year bio in college at Colorado State read like this: "An agile big man who can perform freestyle tricks on skis.'' He played some tight end in high school and even kicked.

It was the longest offensive touchdown scored by a player listed 300 or more pounds in NFL history.