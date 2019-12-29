Tom Brady throws first career pick-six vs. Dolphins, first since 2017

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In his return to Foxborough, Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe is doing his best to have a revenge game to remember. Rowe notched his first career pick-six off New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter of Sunday's Dolphins-Patriots 2019 regular-season finale.

Brady appeared to not see Rowe, who was sitting in zone coverage eyeing the veteran quarterback who tried to lob a pass to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Rowe jumped the pass and went unimpeded to the end zone for the 35-yard pick-six.

Eric Rowe gets the pick-6 against his former team!



Brady threw his first pick-six since 2017, and it was the 14th of his pro career. It was also Brady's first pick-six vs. the Dolphins in his 20-year NFL career (35 career games against Miami).

Rowe's pick-six helped the Dolphins extend their lead to 10-0. It's the first Dolphins lead vs. the Patriots in Foxborough since 2013. The Dolphins lost that 2013 game 27-17 after leading at halftime.

After playing the past three seasons with the Patriots, Rowe signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March. After a successful move to a hybrid defensive back role, Rowe signed a three-year extension earlier this month.