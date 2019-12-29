        <
        >

          Tom Brady throws first career pick-six vs. Dolphins, first since 2017

          2:17 PM ET
          • Cameron WolfeESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Broncos for two seasons with the Denver Post
            • Graduate of the University of Houston
            • A native of Jackson, Miss.
            Follow on Twitter

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In his return to Foxborough, Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe is doing his best to have a revenge game to remember. Rowe notched his first career pick-six off New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the second quarter of Sunday's Dolphins-Patriots 2019 regular-season finale.

          Brady appeared to not see Rowe, who was sitting in zone coverage eyeing the veteran quarterback who tried to lob a pass to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Rowe jumped the pass and went unimpeded to the end zone for the 35-yard pick-six.

          Brady threw his first pick-six since 2017, and it was the 14th of his pro career. It was also Brady's first pick-six vs. the Dolphins in his 20-year NFL career (35 career games against Miami).

          Rowe's pick-six helped the Dolphins extend their lead to 10-0. It's the first Dolphins lead vs. the Patriots in Foxborough since 2013. The Dolphins lost that 2013 game 27-17 after leading at halftime.

          After playing the past three seasons with the Patriots, Rowe signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March. After a successful move to a hybrid defensive back role, Rowe signed a three-year extension earlier this month.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices