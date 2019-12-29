ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace was ruled out of the team's Week 17 game against the New York Jets after suffering an ankle injury late in the first quarter.

The second-year corner fell awkwardly after grabbing his first career interception off a deflected pass and received medical attention on the field before being helped to the sideline. Unable to put any weight on his right leg, Wallace was carted to the locker room from there.

Buffalo's starting cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White, Wallace started all 16 games in 2019 and was fourth on the team with 74 tackles entering Sunday's game. White was inactive for Sunday's game.

Kevin Johnson would likely start in his stead if Wallace is unable to play in the Bills' playoff game next weekend.

Early in the third quarter, Bills right tackle Ty Nsekhe was also carted to the the locker room with an ankle injury. Nsekhe was playing his first snaps since injuring that same ankle against the Dolphins in Week 11; he was ruled out almost immediately.

If Nsekhe is unable to play, rookie Cody Ford would continue to play a lion's share of the Bills' offensive snaps at right tackle.