          2019 NFL playoff schedule, bracket, Super Bowl LIV coverage

          Mathieu: We knew how to handle adversity (1:11)

          Tyrann Mathieu says the Chiefs faced their fair share of adversity this season, so they knew how to bounce back after a troubling first quarter. (1:11)

          9:45 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 2019 NFL playoffs are off and running, with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs advancing to the conference championship games.

          In the wild-card round, the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in the first game, and the Titans upset the New England Patriots in the other AFC game. In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints to advance, while the Seattle Seahawks won on the road in Philadelphia.

          From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full NFL playoff schedule and bracket, along with coverage on each team.

          Jump ahead:
          Full NFL playoff schedule

          Conference title games

          AFC

          (6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

          Sunday, Jan. 19 | 3:05 p.m. ET | CBS
          Preview | Tickets

          NFC

          (2) Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

          Sunday, Jan. 19 | 6:40 p.m. ET | Fox
          Preview | Tickets

          AFC divisional round

          (2) Kansas City Chiefs 51, (4) Houston Texans 31

          (6) Tennessee Titans 28, (1) Baltimore Ravens 12

          NFC divisional round

          (2) Green Bay Packers 28, (5) Seattle Seahawks 23

          (1) San Francisco 49ers 27, (6) Minnesota Vikings 10

          AFC wild-card round

          (4) Houston Texans 22, (5) Buffalo Bills 19

          (6) Tennessee Titans 20, (3) New England Patriots 13

          NFC wild-card round

          (6) Minnesota Vikings 26, (3) New Orleans Saints 20

          (5) Seattle Seahawks 17, (4) Philadelphia Eagles 9

          Full playoff bracket

          Wild-card weekend

          Texans 22, Bills 19 | Jan. 4
          Titans 20, Patriots 13 | Jan. 4
          Seahawks 17, Eagles 9 | Jan. 5
          Vikings 26, Saints 20 | Jan. 5

          Divisional round

          Titans 28, Ravens 12
          49ers 27, Vikings 10
          Chiefs 51, Texans 31
          Packers 28, Seahawks 23

          Conference championship round

          Titans at Chiefs | Jan. 19, 3:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets
          Packers at 49ers | Jan. 19, 6:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets

          Super Bowl LIV

          TBD vs. TBD | Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets

