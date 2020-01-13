2019 NFL playoff schedule, bracket, Super Bowl LIV coverage

The 2019 NFL playoffs are off and running, with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs advancing to the conference championship games.
In the wild-card round, the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in the first game, and the Titans upset the New England Patriots in the other AFC game. In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints to advance, while the Seattle Seahawks won on the road in Philadelphia.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full NFL playoff schedule and bracket, along with coverage on each team.
Full NFL playoff schedule
Conference title games
AFC
(6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Jan. 19 | 3:05 p.m. ET | CBS
Preview | Tickets
NFC
(2) Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Jan. 19 | 6:40 p.m. ET | Fox
Preview | Tickets
AFC divisional round
(2) Kansas City Chiefs 51, (4) Houston Texans 31
(6) Tennessee Titans 28, (1) Baltimore Ravens 12
Titans' all-too-familiar formula puts Tennessee in the AFC Championship
Lamar Jackson struggles as top-seeded Ravens shocked by Titans
Derrick Henry rushes for 195 yards in win, now has 377 in playoffs
A gut punch, car crash and a stunning upset: The Ravens' magical season that wasn't
NFC divisional round
(2) Green Bay Packers 28, (5) Seattle Seahawks 23
First-year coach Matt LaFleur leads Packers back to NFC title game
Seahawks' loss to Packers shows need for upgrades on defense
(1) San Francisco 49ers 27, (6) Minnesota Vikings 10
Jimmy Garoppolo, defense lead 49ers to win over Vikings in NFC playoffs
Offensive changes at heart of offseason storyline for Vikings
AFC wild-card round
(4) Houston Texans 22, (5) Buffalo Bills 19
Deshaun Watson rallies Texans to 16-point comeback win over Bills
Second-half collapse sends Bills into offseason looking for playmakers
(6) Tennessee Titans 20, (3) New England Patriots 13
Derrick Henry rolls up 182 yards rushing to carry Titans by Patriots
Tom Brady says retirement 'pretty unlikely' as Patriots exit playoffs
Brady can't leave the Patriots after this loss: Why he should stay
NFC wild-card round
(6) Minnesota Vikings 26, (3) New Orleans Saints 20
Kirk Cousins delivers for Vikings in OT to pick up first playoff win
Drew Brees running out of chances after he and Saints drop the ball
(5) Seattle Seahawks 17, (4) Philadelphia Eagles 9
Russell Wilson-DK Metcalf connection sends Seahawks to Green Bay
Focus again on Carson Wentz's health as Eagles enter offseason
Full playoff bracket
Wild-card weekend
Texans 22, Bills 19 | Jan. 4
Titans 20, Patriots 13 | Jan. 4
Seahawks 17, Eagles 9 | Jan. 5
Vikings 26, Saints 20 | Jan. 5
Divisional round
Titans 28, Ravens 12
49ers 27, Vikings 10
Chiefs 51, Texans 31
Packers 28, Seahawks 23
Conference championship round
Titans at Chiefs | Jan. 19, 3:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Tickets
Packers at 49ers | Jan. 19, 6:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets
Super Bowl LIV
TBD vs. TBD | Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox | Tickets