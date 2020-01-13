2019 NFL playoff schedule, bracket, Super Bowl LIV coverage

Tyrann Mathieu says the Chiefs faced their fair share of adversity this season, so they knew how to bounce back after a troubling first quarter. (1:11)

The 2019 NFL playoffs are off and running, with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs advancing to the conference championship games.

In the wild-card round, the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in the first game, and the Titans upset the New England Patriots in the other AFC game. In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints to advance, while the Seattle Seahawks won on the road in Philadelphia.

From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full NFL playoff schedule and bracket, along with coverage on each team.

Wild-card weekend

Texans 22, Bills 19 | Jan. 4

Titans 20, Patriots 13 | Jan. 4

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9 | Jan. 5

Vikings 26, Saints 20 | Jan. 5

Divisional round

Titans 28, Ravens 12

49ers 27, Vikings 10

Chiefs 51, Texans 31

Packers 28, Seahawks 23

Conference championship round

Titans at Chiefs | Jan. 19, 3:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Packers at 49ers | Jan. 19, 6:40 p.m. ET | Fox

Super Bowl LIV

TBD vs. TBD | Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox