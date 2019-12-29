Jameis Winston throws a pick-six on his last play of the season, giving him 30 interceptions on the year. (0:24)

TAMPA, Fla. -- In his final case to earn a contract extension for next year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was pick-sixed by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on the first play of overtime, making him the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season.

Jones' teammates swarmed him in the end zone to celebrate as the Falcons won 28-22 to match the Bucs' 7-9 record.

Prior to overtime, with the exception of a second-quarter pick from Ricardo Allen, Winston delivered a near-error-free performance, throwing for 201 yards with two touchdown passes. But Jones jumped tight end Cameron Brate's route in the flat, returning it 27 yards for the score.

Winston also became just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to reach 5,000 passing yards, joining Dan Marino, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Matt Stafford, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes. His seven pick-sixes this season and 24 interceptions in home games are NFL records.

A 33-yard field goal from the Falcons' Younghoe Koo in the fourth quarter tied the game at 22-22. Bucs kicker Matt Gay missed three field goal attempts, from 49, 34 and 44 yards out.