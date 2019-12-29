CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The New Orleans Saints' offense has been known for some gaudy numbers throughout the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era.

But the Saints secured one of their most impressive NFL records yet with a minuscule number.

The Saints (13-3) committed just eight turnovers all season -- the fewest in league history. The previous NFL record of 10 was set by the 2010 New England Patriots and matched by the 2011 San Francisco 49ers.

"I would say that's probably the thing we're most proud of," Brees said after New Orleans put an exclamation point on its season with a 42-10 rout over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. "When you talk about this offense, I think you talk about it being explosive, you talk about these weapons, the pace at which we play. So I think for us to be able to say that, in addition to that we also take very, very good care of the football ... that number alone equates to a lot of winning football."

Payton said that was a huge reason why the Saints held their season together so effectively even when Brees missed five games because of thumb surgery earlier this year. They went 5-0 with efficient backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater while winning some low-scoring games.

"Honestly, I think it's a big part of why we're sitting [here] right now," Payton said before the game. "I think the players buy into it, they understand the significance of it, and it gives you a chance to win every game."

The Saints are hoping for a loss or tie by the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) on Sunday night at Seattle to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. They almost got the help they needed from the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the Green Bay Packers (13-3) wound up coming back for a 23-20 victory to move ahead of New Orleans in the playoff pecking order.

The good news for the Saints is that no matter where they land in the playoffs, the offense has been surging at the right time. They lead the NFL with 40 points per game over the past four weeks; Brees has thrown 15 touchdown passes with zero interceptions over that stretch.

Brees nearly broke the NFL record for completion percentage in a single season for the fifth time in his career. He finished at 74.3% -- just behind his own record of 74.4%, which he set last season. He now owns four of the top five completion percentage seasons in NFL history.

Not bad for a quarterback who turns 41 in January.

"I have [put more of an emphasis on efficiency in recent years]. I think that's experience and wisdom as well," said Brees, who finished with just four interceptions in 11 games played. "Listen, there's so much that goes into that, but I think it's a simple philosophy ... take care of the football, throw completions, get positive plays, right?

"You've got to go out and execute it. But very simply, I think that's really been a focus of mine over the last five years."