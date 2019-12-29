Baker Mayfield explains why he is overall frustrated with the Browns' 2019 season and vows that changes will be coming next year. (1:05)

CINCINNATI -- Amid mounting speculation his job could be in jeopardy, Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he has "not been given any indication" from ownership or general manager John Dorsey that he will be fired after his first season.

The Browns (6-10) fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-23 to finish the year on a three-game skid.

"I haven't been told anything different," Kitchens said. "So ... they expect me to do my job, and I'm gonna show up tomorrow and do my job. That's what I'm gonna do. Do my job, until they tell me not to, if they tell me not to."

Since owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam bought the team in 2012, the Browns have cycled through six head coaches, including interims. Cleveland fired Hue Jackson midway through last season and promoted Kitchens from running backs coach to interim offensive coordinator. After the offense and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield thrived with Kitchens calling plays, the Browns promoted Kitchens to head coach in the offseason.

But Mayfield and the offense have struggled this season, along with the rest of the team, as the NFL's longest playoff drought was extended to 17 years.

"We're not running an operation here to try to be 6-10," Kitchens said. "We're trying to win every time we go out. We didn't get that done this year. But moving forward, we've gotta do a much better job coaching, playing, making plays. And when we're back in those situations, perform better."

The team was flying back to Cleveland, where Kitchens said it will be back to business for him.

"I'm looking forward to [Monday]," Kitchens said. "We've got meetings scheduled through next week.

"I truly don't buy into the speculation stuff. I'll work and show up tomorrow and do the best job I can do for the Browns tomorrow."