Ron Rivera is meeting with the Washington Redskins on Monday about the team's head coaching vacancy, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Things have progressed very nicely for Ron," the source said.

On Saturday, multiple league sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that they believe the former Carolina Panthers coach is a primary candidate for the Redskins job.

Rivera, who will turn 58 on Jan. 7, is a minority candidate, so a team can hire him now without having to satisfy the Rooney Rule elsewhere in the process.

But Rivera, who led Carolina to three NFC South titles and a Super Bowl appearance in nine seasons, is expected to have options with multiple teams. The Panthers fired Rivera on Dec. 3 after a four-game losing streak. He went 76-63-1 during his tenure.

After his firing, Rivera said he "absolutely" planned to continue coaching.

Washington fired Jay Gruden on Oct. 7 after an 0-5 start. Bill Callahan was named interim coach and led the Redskins to a 3-8 record the rest of the way. Washington finished the season 3-13 and will pick No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.