BEREA, Ohio -- Once again, the Cleveland Browns will be searching for a new head coach.

The team fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after one season in which Cleveland finished 6-10, running the NFL's longest playoff drought to 18 years.

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam announced the move Sunday evening in a statement.

"We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach," the Haslems said. "Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed."

The Browns fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 33-23 to finish the season on a three-game skid.

"I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success," general manager John Dorsey said in the news release.

The Browns have had 11 coaches since returning to the league in 1999. The Halsams have now gone through six coaches since buying the team in 2012.

Kitchens' brief tenure was enveloped by drama and distractions.

In his coaching debut in Week 1, the Browns committed 18 penalties, and they were top five all year in penalties and penalty yards. The discipline issues culminated on Nov. 14 in the closing seconds of a victory over Pittsburgh, when star defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph and slugged him in the head with it. Despite Garrett's claim that Rudolph incited the incident with a racial slur, which Rudolph denied, the NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely. The ensuing melee led the NFL to fine both teams $250,000 apiece.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, also struggled in his second season under Kitchens, finishing with 15 touchdowns while throwing 16 picks for the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio in the NFL among qualifying quarterbacks. Mayfield also ranked last in the league with a completion rate of 59.2%.

The Browns, who went 0-16 just two years ago, entered the 2019 season with considerable optimism after finishing the past season 7-8-1 behind Mayfield, who placed second in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Kitchens, who originally came to Cleveland last year as a running backs coach, took over as offensive coordinator midway through last season after head coach Hue Jackson was fired. With Kitchens calling plays, Mayfield thrived, and statistically he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league as a rookie. Mayfield went 5-3, completing 68.4% of his passes with 19 touchdowns, only eight interceptions and five sacks.

That offensive synergy prompted Dorsey to make Kitchens his first head-coaching hire, even though Kitchens had never been a head coach before on any level of football.

The Browns hadn't won their division in 30 years, but expectations for Cleveland ballooned when Dorsey traded for All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants in the spring.

But with Kitchens also calling plays, the offense never found a groove, despite a star-studded skill position contingent featuring Mayfield, Beckham, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Cleveland ranked just 22nd in offensive efficiency and scored more than 30 points only twice.