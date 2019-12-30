The Eagles take control of a chaotic second half vs. the Giants and pull away in the fourth quarter, winning the NFC East to secure a playoff berth. (2:04)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- An avalanche of injuries has left the Philadelphia Eagles barely recognizable, but that was no issue for Carson Wentz and his teammates, who muscled past the New York Giants 34-17 on Sunday to capture the NFC East title.

The Eagles (9-7) advance to the playoffs and will host either the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round, pending Sunday night's outcome.

An Eagles team that entered Sunday's game without star tight end Zach Ertz, all three of its original starting receivers, right tackle Lane Johnson and both starting cornerbacks was further depleted when running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and guard Brandon Brooks (shoulder) were knocked out of the game in the first half.

Wentz made it work with a piecemeal offense that included five skill position players who spent time on the practice squad this season, including running back Boston Scott (138 yards, 3 TD) and Josh Perkins (4 catches, 50 yards, TD). Wentz finished 23-of-40 for 289 yards and a touchdown. In the process, he became the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season without a 500-yard wide receiver, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

He also set a franchise record for single-season completions (388) and became the first quarterback in team history to reach 4,000 yards (4,039).

The defense came up with the defining play of the game, as Malcolm Jenkins jarred the ball loose from Daniel Jones following a bad snap, and Fletcher Cox recovered deep in Giants territory to set up Scott's second touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles ran away from there.

Philadelphia enters the postseason on a roll despite all the injuries. Coach Doug Pederson's group has won four in a row -- all against NFC East opponents.

Whether the banged-up group can keep it going against stiffer competition in the playoffs is another matter altogether. But for now, the Eagles will celebrate the feat of securing the division title without seven of their original starters on offense.