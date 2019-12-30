LOS ANGELES -- Veteran NFL safety Eric Weddle expressed uncertainty about his future Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a season finale.

Standing at his locker, Weddle said he took in the experience as he left the L.A. Memorial Coliseum field following a 31-24 victory, aware he might have played his last game in the NFL after 13 seasons.

Weddle said he has not made an official decision about retirement. But he indicated he expects the Rams will move forward focused on younger safeties John Johnson, a three-year pro, and rookie Taylor Rapp.

"I'm not going to come back to be a backup, and that's totally fine," said Weddle, who signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract before the season. "That's what I would expect them to do, and so, if that's the case, then it will be it for me. ...

"I think it's a foregone conclusion. Rapp, [Johnson], and we've got some good, young players. So, we'll see. Nothing is set in stone, but I've had a great run. No regrets, baby."

Weddle, 34, also said that he would soon undergo shoulder and knee surgery after enduring nagging pains throughout the season.

"I've got some things that I need to get fixed if I even remotely think about playing," he said.

Weddle started 16 games and finished the season with 108 tackles and three pass breakups.

The Rams' defense is already expected to be in flux over the offseason as veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers, outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. and linebacker Cory Littleton prepare for free agency. There also are various reports that Wade Phillips, who signed a three-year deal in 2017, might not be asked to return as defensive coordinator.

As for when Weddle plans to make a final decision about his future?

"You guys will know soon enough," he said.