DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested by the Davie Police Department for domestic battery Sunday night in an alleged incident involving his fiancée.

Per the arrest report obtained by ESPN, a verbal argument between Howard and the woman turned physical when Howard grabbed both her arms and pushed her back up against the mirrored glass wall in the hall of their bedroom causing her to fall on the floor landing on his medical assistant walking crutch. The officer said he observed visible scratches and redness on her right wrist/forearm from Howard grabbing her and an abrasion and redness from the fall.

Howard, 25, was processed at Davie Police Department then transported to a local hospital when he complained of knee pain from a recent surgery. He was then transferred to Broward County Jail.

Police say the incident started over a recent purchase of a purse that wasn't disclosed. Howard and his fiancée live together, and share three kids together.

The Dolphins placed Howard on injured reserve with a knee injury in October, and he recently had surgery on it. He remained at home while the team closed off their season with an upset win over the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Howard's representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment.

"We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information," the Dolphins said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after tying for the NFL lead in interceptions. He signed a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May locking him up as a cornerpiece of the rebuilding Dolphins.

This is the second player the Dolphins have seen arrested for an alleged domestic incident this season. Running back Mark Walton was arrested for aggravated battery of a pregnant person in November and he was immediately waived by the team.