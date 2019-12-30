DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested by the Davie Police Department on domestic battery charges Sunday night.

Per the arrest report obtained by ESPN, an argument between Howard and his fiancée turned physical when Howard grabbed both her arms and pushed her against the mirrored glass wall in the hall of their bedroom, causing her to fall and land on his medical assistant walking crutch. An officer said he observed scratches and redness on her right wrist/forearm from Howard grabbing her and an abrasion and redness from the fall.

Howard, 26, was processed at the Davie Police Department, then transported to a local hospital when he complained of knee pain from a recent surgery. He was then transferred to Broward County Jail.

Police said the altercation started over a recent purchase of a purse. Howard and his fiancée live together and share three children.

The Dolphins placed Howard on injured reserve with a knee injury in October, and he recently had surgery. He remained at home while the team ended its season Sunday with an upset win over the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Howard's representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information," the Dolphins said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after tying for the NFL lead in interceptions. He signed a five-year, $75.25 million extension in May.

He is the second Dolphins player arrested on domestic violence charges this season. Running back Mark Walton was arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant person in November and was immediately waived by the team.