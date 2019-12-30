Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks is out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Giants, according to coach Doug Pederson, who would not commit to tight end Zach Ertz's status for next week.

Brooks, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's win that clinched a third straight playoff berth for Philadelphia.

Ertz, who missed Week 17 with back and rib injuries, has not been ruled out for the wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Pederson declined to address reports that Ertz has a lacerated kidney among his injuries.

Pederson also said running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (undisclosed) are considered day-to-day.

The Eagles will also be without defensive end Daeshon Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on the final play against the Giants.