The Oakland Raiders signed veteran offensive guard Richie Incognito to a two-year extension on Monday, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN the deal is worth $14 million.

Incognito had been out of football since 2017 before signing with the Raiders this year and starting 12 games.

He began the season with a two-game suspension after pleading guilty in Scottsdale, Arizona, to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an arrest last August.

He played for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017, appearing in the Pro Bowl each season. The controversial guard was at the center of a 2013 investigation into the bullying of Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, which led to a suspension for Incognito, who did not play football during the 2014 season.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.