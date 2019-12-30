KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without rookie free safety Juan Thornhill for the playoffs after learning he tore his left ACL in Sunday's regular-season-ending victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He's had a heck of a year," Reid said of Thornhill, a second-round draft pick who started all 16 games. "He's a good football player and has a great future ahead of him. This will slow him down a little bit but he'll be back and ready to go."

Thornhill finished the season with three interceptions, which was second on the Chiefs. He returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown in a Week 13 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Reid said the Chiefs would choose between cornerback Kendall Fuller and backup Armani Watts to replace Thornhill. The Chiefs have used Fuller in a variety of roles this season, including some at safety.

"There's nobody smarter than Kendall Fuller," Reid said. "Kendall's kind of played everywhere. ... (Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnolo) will work it out. He'll fill in that spot. All players are different and you play to their strengths and that's what Spags is very good at doing."