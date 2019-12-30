        <
          Ohio State's all-time top rusher J.K. Dobbins says he's entering draft

          6:27 PM ET
          Ohio State junior running back J.K. Dobbins will enter the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

          Dobbins, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked draft-eligible running back and the No. 24-ranked overall player according to Scouts Inc.

          Dobbins rushed for an Ohio State-record 2,003 yards this season, including 174 yards against Clemson on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson. He finished No. 6 in the Heisman Trophy voting and picked up two first-place votes.

          A native of La Grange, Texas, Dobbins cracked 1,000 yards rushing in each of his three seasons with the Buckeyes and finished his career with 4,459 yards on the ground.

