J.K. Dobbins breaks free for a 68-yard touchdown run for the Buckeyes to increase their first-quarter lead. (0:38)

Ohio State junior running back J.K. Dobbins will enter the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

Dobbins, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked draft-eligible running back and the No. 24-ranked overall player according to Scouts Inc.

Dobbins rushed for an Ohio State-record 2,003 yards this season, including 174 yards against Clemson on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson. He finished No. 6 in the Heisman Trophy voting and picked up two first-place votes.

A native of La Grange, Texas, Dobbins cracked 1,000 yards rushing in each of his three seasons with the Buckeyes and finished his career with 4,459 yards on the ground.