The Seattle Seahawks will play the remainder of the season without linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who tore his ACL during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, coach Pete Carroll announced Monday.

Rookie third-round pick Cody Barton has been Kendricks' backup at Seattle's strong-side linebacker position.

Also, Carroll said wide receiver Jaron Brown will be out a couple weeks with a knee sprain.

Seattle visits the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round Sunday.