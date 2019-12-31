Rex Ryan considers Josh McDaniels to be a perfect fit to get Baker Mayfield in line as a quarterback. (0:45)

Ryan: Mayfield needs someone like McDaniels (0:45)

Baylor coach Matt Rhule has declined the chance to interview for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching job, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Rhule is expected to be a leading candidate for the New York Giants' and Carolina Panthers' head-coaching vacancies, according to Schefter. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that the Giants were making Rhule a focus of their coaching search.

In his third season at Baylor, Rhule led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game. Baylor is set to play Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Wednesday.

During a Sugar Bowl news conference Tuesday, Rhule said he hasn't been contacted by NFL teams and plans to be at Baylor next year.

Rhule signed a contract extension in September that runs through the 2027 season.

The Browns have also requested interviews with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy also will interview in Cleveland, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to accept an interview with the Browns, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.